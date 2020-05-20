Danna Paola weeks ago he released his song “Contigo”, a song referring to what we are experiencing in quarantine as a way to emotionally support his fans. But not only that.

Along with the song, the 24-year-old artist started a challenge to collect photos, perform sanitizations and contribute to the prevention of Covid-19 in Mexico, a country that is being hard hit by the pandemic.

Danna Paola refers to Sebastián Yatra after his controversial break with Tini

Now, she reappeared to thank all the public and her colleagues for the support provided at this stage: “I know that I have been missing from social media, I needed a detox completely and I think it is super valid for everyone, especially for me, emotionally what I needed, it’s been weird days. But very creative, very exciting and we are creating things that we are going to tell them about. “

“I want to express my emotion and thanks to all my colleagues in the industry, to all my friends, to my fans and to each one of you who have joined this beautiful cause through the #ContigoChallenge, it has been crazy how everything has progressed to this day, “he added in his Instagram stories.

And he also thanked the support of his colleagues in this cause: “I want to thank mainly (…) the first 4 people who joined this challenge, that thanks to these human beings we achieved it (…) Thanks to Sebastián Yatra, We have succeeded Alejandro Speitzer, Bárbara de Regil (…), we have achieved the first two sanitizations “.

This message comes after days of controversy, when the breakup of Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel was made public. Many have pointed to Danna Paola as the reason for the singers’ breakup, citing a song by her in which she names the Colombian.

“That if I went with Maluma, no. They say that Yatra and Ozuna, no. I sleep alone in my bed and I’m not worried about my bad reputation”, Danna sings in “Bad Fame” but in a recent Live, she would have added ” With Yatra I did leave, “which caused suspicion in the fans.

