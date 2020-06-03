.

In the middle of May, Sebastián Yatra and TINI became a trend on digital platforms after announcing that they were separating. At that time, Danna Paola was mentioned as the possible cause of the breakup of the courtship of the singers. However, the Mexican actress and singer recently spoke through her Instagram account to end rumors of a possible courtship with Yatra.

“I am Danna Paola, I am 6 years old and I have no boyfriend,” said the Mexican in a funny video that dates back to her beginnings on Mexican television during her childhood.

“In case they still had doubts … HAHAHAHAHA avoiding gossip from a child Alone,” said Danna Paola in the caption of the video publication that hints that she is currently completely single, thus detaching herself from any type of rumor. sentimental with Sebastián Yatra.

The publication of the star of the Spanish series “Elite” had more than 4 million views and around 7200 comments from fans who did not miss the opportunity to make comments of all kinds:

“You deny me”, “Always alone and shining”, “Silencing league rumors, iconic”, “She is Dana Paola with a bad reputation and alone since she was 6 years old”, “Since then I am IN LOVE WITH YOU !!!”, were some of the reactions.

When did Sebastián Yatra and TINI separate?

The Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra and the Argentine singer TINI decided to end their relationship on May 16, 2020. Through a statement on Twitter, the couple informed their millions of followers that they had decided to end the courtship they were holding since 2019:

“Hello… we want to tell you that with Tini we decided to end the relationship. We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things do not happen as one imagines them. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and all the beautiful memories will always remain in our hearts. Thank you for giving us love, we love you very much ”, expressed Yatra.

pic.twitter.com/2czcih5zwl – Sebastian Yatra (@SebastianYatra) May 16, 2020

Why are they accusing Danna Paola of being the cause of the breakup of the couple?

On May 14, it was announced that Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola had recorded a joint song called “No Bailes Más”, two days before the Colombian star announced her breakup with the Argentine singer and actress TINI .

Yatra’s relationship with TINI lasted just one year. In the month of May of the year 2019, the youth stars confirmed that they were maintaining a consolidated courtship and through their social networks they were very happy in the multiple trips they made together.

