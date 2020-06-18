« I wasn’t ready to talk and fake a smile »: Danna Paola said about the difficult days she has been through.

Danna Paola has been going through a bad emotional moment, the star has been in the middle of the controversy for her love life, since she has been related to Sebastián Yatra and Jorge López, the Mexican star received so many comments through her social networks, that he decided to get away from them for a while.

Danna Paola spoke of the sad days that have passed recently

Finally Danna Paola decided to return to Instagram, and confessed to her fans that she had been going through very sad and difficult days.

« It feels weird to talk again around here, but detox was very necessary, quite healing … I have to accept that I deleted Instagram and Twitter for a few days, suddenly I came back, suddenly no, but hey, it was a good thing … I’m better now » .

Danna also revealed that the time away from the networks helped her create new surprises for her fans.

« I have been super analytical these days, very intense, really, but doing many songs and very cool things that I already want to teach you, but I was not ready to talk and pretend a smile on my face when it is not right … »

The Elite star also confessed to her fans that it is okay to have bad days, as they help you to be stronger.

“It is okay to be wrong, it is okay to have bad days, it is okay to feel angry and powerless, sadness over any situation. That we are always capable of being reborn, of being able to make the decision to step forward, continue to be stronger and fight against what you want because you are a human being … « .

