Danna Paola spends her holidays in Ibiza with kisses under the sun

Danna Paola has been working a lot; Still, she had the opportunity to take a few days off with her boyfriend, Alex Hoyer.

Danna Paola has many reasons to be happy and celebrate: her career is in a very good moment; In April, the artist premiered a single with David Bisbal entitled “Come back, come back” that already has almost 20 million views on YouTube.

In mid-May he had one more collaboration with the singer-songwriter of Urbana Lasso, together they joined their talent in the song “Ladrones” in which their voices are mixed to sing one of the hits of the summer.

And just a few hours ago, “Idiota” was uploaded to YouTube, the video in which he collaborates with Morat that promises to become a devastating success for both Danna and the Colombian group.

As if that were not enough, she will also remain quite strong on television, since despite the fact that her character in the Elite series was one of the strongest, like that of Ester Exposito, both decided not to participate in the fourth season of the series to attend to other projects, which in Danna’s case, is about her musical career.

Even so, the 25-year-old will continue to reach millions of homes thanks to her participation in the reality show “How much is your voice worth?”, In which she will compete with Isabel Pantoja and Risto Mejido to see who is the mentor who manages to get to highlight the talent of the participants during the broadcast.

Of course, after having spent a long time away from home to attend the Elite recordings, Danna missed her family and friends, and although now she has returned to Spain, she has not done it alone, but is accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Hoyer.

The sun that bathes the beach of Ibiza witnessed their kisses and caresses as they relaxed surrounded by friends and enjoyed the successes of both, since Alex is also building a career of his own in the music industry.

In fact, the one who introduced them was Saak, a friend of both who is also a composer, producer and musical performer. Since they have both worked with him, they did not doubt that they could trust each other; in the first instance they became friends, and little by little the attraction emerged.