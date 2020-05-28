Before the release of “Sola”, Danna Paola’s new song already had 1,500 comments on the video. The also actress announced from a day earlier on her Instagram account the arrival of this new topic, which talks about her love situation.

In her stories she gathered some videos from episodes of her life in which she has been questioned about her relationships and at the end she made a remix with the voice of journalist Paty Chapoy, who once suggested that her new single should be called “Sola” , after Danna’s refusal to ask if she had a boyfriend in Madrid, where she lived for a time, while filming the series “Elite”.

With this, there are already three singles that the singer premieres during the year: “Sodio” and “Contigo” precede her. The video shows moments during his quarantine, in the pool, playing video games, smoking and even in the shower.

“Why fall in love, that’s a thing of yesterday”, she says at the beginning of the song that ends with a refrain in which she declares “I’m better alone, nobody controls me, I prefer to be alone, alone with my shadow”.

In the first ten minutes, the song reached 29 thousand views and its fans trending the hashtag #SolaDannaPaola on twitter.

“I can’t believe it, I’ve waited a long time for this moment, they have no idea of ​​all the work this video clip has been doing during the quarantine, it was crazy,” said Danna Paola, who recorded the entire video with a cell phone.

jb

