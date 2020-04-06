Danna Paola showing off in daring mini crystal dress | Instagram

The famous Mexican actress and singer Danna Paola left once again gaping and surprised his followers on Instagram by wearing a crystals mini dress letting see more and falling in love with more than one.

The actress increasingly earns more national and international recognition and especially thanks to his participation as a protagonist in the Spanish series Elite.

Danna has shown more than once that luxuries and the fashion definitely are his passion showing off her eccentric outfits, taste for bags and accessories that make her look phenomenal.

It may interest you: Danna Paola says that in Monterrey they marry cousins ​​and unleashes memes

It was in one of her latest publications that the singer shared a photo of herself where she appears with a crystals mini dress that left millions stunned.

Give me back … I went to my own funeral and saw … how flowers are reborn, “wrote Danna Paola.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In your account Instagram already has more than 21 million followers, which makes her one of the most followed Latinas in the world.

The two-day image of its publication has more than 2 million likes and endless comments from his followers.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Ching @ na, NEVER stop shining “,” You are incredible, I love you very much “,” Soon all this will happen and you will return to the stage “, were some of the comments.

One of the beads from instagram most visited For the Internet users during these weeks of isolation it has been the singer, Danna Paola, who daily interacts with all her followers with new photos or stories telling her day to day.

You can also read: Danna Paola reveals one of her biggest secrets on her Instagram

Danna little by little and with a great effort from its beginnings within the industry has been known to win the recognition of all, thanks to his hard work and unmatched charisma.

He recently announced his official account at Tik Tok, where you have shared your best dance steps and funny imitations that have made her one of the most wanted on the social network.

.