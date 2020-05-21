The breakup of the courtship between Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel gave rise to the singer Danna Paola was marked as the third in discord in a relationship that came to an end according to reasons of infidelity, according to rumors from the entertainment world.

And apparently the singer wants to add more fuel to the fire, and this has been interpreted by some followers, after he shared a last publication on his Instagram account, to report the achievements of the launch of his theme ‘Contigo’ with which he carried out the challange to help the population take care against the spread of the coronavirus .

Inside this post, some fans asked him “why always Yatra first“when it comes to tagging or mentioning collaborators.

In this invitation, the Mexican singer had invited the Colombian Sebastián Yatra, Alejandro Speitzer, Georgina Amoros and Bárbara de Regil, and in the video that hung to thank the first to tag was the Colombian singer, a decision that was made by fans of good humor by insinuating that it was a provocation.

He pointed out that thanks to the support of many people, the first sanitizations could be carried out and thus collaborate to protect people with a high degree of contagion from this virus.

Danna Paola adds evidence to the Yatra-Tini conflict

The theme ‘With You ‘talks about what we must do to take care of ourselves in a terrible situation, keeping our spirits up so as not to decline. The video of this song generated controversy when the Colombian singer was tagged first in a group of more than 20 people..

“#ContigoChallange #EstoyContigo. Thank you @sebastianyatra @alejandrospeitzer @georginaamoros @barbaraderegil, we have been able to carry out the first sanitizations with my @ clean19mx friends. Let’s continue sharing the message and protect the most vulnerable! ”, Wrote the singer in the legend of the publication of her video for the song ‘With You’.

Given this new evidence, some followers wondered why he insists on adding evidence to the rumors who point her out as the culprit for the breakup of the couple.

Karlacordova_m: Danna has already made public with Yatra, she is putting it everywhere. Hahahahaha I already saw the whole trend that they will build on Twitter by shooting the two who are only friends.

Berlopez_p: Yatra is in first place.

Jjjjvsefa: The video would be perfect if instead of the Yatra, Jrge was in its place.

Laugimenez89: The first labeling who is it? @sebastianyatra

Tini_021: Sebastián Yatra likes this.

Gianellaangela21: Has anyone else noticed that Yatra was your first tagged among 30 people?

_melicuevas: Why Yatra always first? Coincidence, I don’t think.

Dai.mar91: The first one he mentions is @sebastianyatra hahahaha you are beautiful dear.

Recently on Twitter the hashtag emerged #I’mContigoDanna, driven to defend the Mexican actress and singer.

And through his Twitter account, Danna Paola shared another post with just one word: “basically”, which she used to upload a video of her performance as ‘Lucrecia Montesinos’ in the hit Netflix series Elite.

… Basically… 👑 pic.twitter.com/QOrghlgxjd – Danna Paola (@dannapaola) May 19, 2020

His fans interpreted that with the dialogue of this scene, the artist defends herself saying that it has nothing to do with the separation of the famous singers.

“You’re talking to me? What a dilemma! In this conflict I am like Switzerland: a beautiful, rich country that I do not get involved in anybody’s wars ”, the actress is heard to say.

