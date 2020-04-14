Danna Paola shares video in the bathroom, completely wet | Instagram

Singer and actress Danna Paola once again delighted the pupil of his admirers by sharing a video where he appears enjoying a delicious bath.

Being all wet and highly concentrated the interpreter of “Candy world” It causes more than sighs whenever you share new content on your social networks.

Internationally known for playing Lucrecia in the Spanish series on Netflix Elite, Danna Paola became known internationally with this character, however, she already had a career made in the world of Mexican soap operas and music.

Despite being only twenty-four years old, he has an impressive twenty years of career artistic, since it started from the four years old, becoming a true Mexican celebrity.

In the video he appears taking a shower and despite it being obvious he couldn’t see beyond his pretty face because the camera was very close, however just seeing it fills his fans’ pupils.

Over the years, he was even more outstanding in acting and later in music, he has also participated as a judge in The academy, his career has proliferated a lot and now with his character in Spain he drives everyone crazy.

Danna Paola has already been recording some voices for her next single which is believed to be a success as well as past ones like Sodium, Bad Fame and Hey Pablo, according to comments that she herself has made in her official accounts.

He even commented in one of his stories on instagram that he saw the need to change his place of residence because in the house where he was previously there was a lot of echo, which affected the recordings.

Danna Paola is known for having a cute personality but at the same time being a beast when the situation is America the singer has won the hearts of her fans not only for her music but also for her performance in Elite.

