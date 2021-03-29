Danna Paola reveals why she left ‘Elite’

With her phrases and originality, Danna Paola conquered the audience of Elite, the Netflix youth series from the first moment, in which she played the audacious Lucrecia. However, after three successful seasons, when the show was in its prime, the Mexican actress opted out of the project. And although several reasons were speculated that led her to make this decision, it is until today in an interview for El Hormiguero that Danna confessed in detail what really happened with her role as Lu.

© @ dannapaolaDanna Paola played ‘Lucrecia’ in ‘Elite’

“It was hard. Just when we began to talk about the fourth season of Elite, that began to be spoken during the third and we already knew how the story was going to end, and it was also a decision of all of us who went out, “he explained to Pablo Motorcycles.

And is that Danna was not only focused on her career on the small screen, but also in the musical field. “I always say that I played Hannah Montana because I divided my life between being an actress and a singer at the same time, “she added with a sense of humor. “While I was writing, we were throwing Bad Fame back then … It’s been really cool for me to suddenly say, ‘Well, I like to give 100% to my work because I’m a perfectionist, I’m super workaholic, and I said, well, I can’t divide myself, ‘”he added.

Danna remembered what those days were like when she had to work as an actress and later as a singer. “I was leaving the Elite shoot and I had to go to the studio and then I would come home and I had to make a call or interviews; then I had to fly on weekends ”, he explained.

It all came together until he made his decision

Danna Paola is a professional woman, so not making an appointment in Miami because she fell asleep was a great warning that something had to change. “It was difficult to lead that double life, and apart from that I am very devoted to my character, and in this case in the end, Lucrecia lived in me,” he said.

© @ dannapaolaDanna Paola continued giving everything in her singing career

“Lucrecia was me and now it was very difficult to create my character as a singer, and my brain was very strange. I needed to give my 100% and how to start moving right together with my record company, Universal, my management team and I said that I think that for the first time I have to give my music a chance, and start composing good music, which was hard for me. accept that it was, “he said.

