Danna Paola has shown that there are many mysteries about her, both her hidden talents and the imitations of voice that she knows how to perform, as well as some likes she has never spoken about.

On this occasion he made a confession, all thanks to the fact that he has been in quarantine for days and decided to open up to his audience, which is why he revealed one of his biggest secrets: he is a gamer.

Danna Paola did it through some stories on her official Instagram account where she said that from a very young age she has enjoyed video game sessions and not so much those of Mario Bros as many play, revealing that her favorites are those of action.

The young Mexican singer and actress revealed that she enjoys playing the fights and some of action and adventure such as Halo, Assasins creed and the famous GTA, among others, as she even has a console where she enjoys them.

He even revealed that he also enjoys playing Fifa with his friends, also revealing that he carried his video games everywhere with a portable console, but that he asked for it and that is why he complies with the playstation that he has at home, clarifying that she feels like a great player.

“I am a lover of video games, I am a super gamer, always, and now I remembered that I have my play at home and basically I started playing, I was very hooked,” he revealed to his fans.

Currently, Danna Paola is one of the most liked actresses and singers in Mexico and the world, including on Instagram where she already has more than 20 million followers, one of the Mexicans with the highest number of followers in the app.

Her worldwide fame and great taste came after participating in the Netflix series Elite, where she made her character Lucrecia, where she has been seen in more than 100 countries, taking her to another level of popularity.

