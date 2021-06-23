Danna Paola responds to her fans about personal issues

Just weeks ago Danna Paola was enjoying a beautiful trip in Ibiza (Spain) surrounded by many friends. During her stay in the beautiful Spanish beaches, we could see the singer enjoying herself in style and laughing with her friends, but especially with the singer. Alex Hoyer, a handsome young man who we do not know if he is occupying the heart of the Mexican. Given all the rumors that surround them, Danna has clarified that they are very good friends.

The former Elite star, who barely talks about issues related to her personal life, has opened her heart on the show Windowing . With great naturalness and fun, Danna has mentioned that she is very nice, but that she shares her whole life on YouTube: “I don’t want to put something in anyone’s mouth that is special to me”.

© GettyImagesDanna Paola talks about her love situation

In addition, the singer has mentioned: “Well, he’s not my boyfriend, let me see what happens, right?“In the middle of his interview for the presentation of his new success Mine . The young woman has answered several questions that link her to Alex. Danna, while having a good time during the interview, stated that she has known the singer, who was born in the Voice program, for a long time and that The day you formalize your relationship, you will have no problem sharing it with your followers.

© GTresDanna Paola and Álex Hoyer

“When they see me that I’m going to get married, I’ll tell you, but while I relax, I prefer to keep my private life and things to myself, but he is a great child, super talented”, Expressed the Mexican. With these words Danna has revolutionized her followers, always respecting their private life and understanding the media separation of her professional and personal side.

© GettyImages On June 18 she released a new single titled Mía