Danna Paola receives a pleasant surprise at home, shares it for her fansDanna Paola receives a pleasant surprise at home, shares it for her fans | Instagram

The Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola showed one of the most tender images and descriptions that she has shared in her official account of Instagram.

Although any photograph you post to your account she is lovely This in particular has a deeper meaning since it is related to the current situation in Mexico.

Likewise, the beautiful mexican He mentioned days ago that the world needs a lot of people like the one who is coming together to save it, not destroy it anymore and not let us be oppressed.

It may interest you: Danna Paola reveals that Sola is dedicated to someone special

I also mention that June is the month of celebration of love LGBT, cause that also deserves the support of all, as well as our voice and union.

« A rainbow appeared out of nowhere in my living room … sometimes we need a little sign to remember that we can always color life and shine fully, » shared Danna Paola

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It may not make much sense to some to share a photograph of a rainbow However, it is reflected in your house as she mentions it, as a small signal to go ahead and make the most of all the blessings that we have right now that although we may think that they are few they are actually a great list.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In your post she appears sitting next to him, wearing a short shorts, with tennis shoes and a purple sweater with details that stand out.

« I love you and you always shine chiquiii », « Dana you are the best of elite but people are not prepared for that conversation », some comments she received.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Danna Paola is very loved by her fans, photography already has almost two million red hearts and more than five thousand comments.

Although she will surely be very missed in the next season of the Spanish Elite series her fans do not abandon her and any project in which she appears will surely have the same support as in the series.

Read also: Danna Paola appeared as a barbie in her Instagram stories