Since Danna Paola sent a message to Carlos Rivera, Internet users began to pay attention before said action, he just received a message to him and Cynthia Rodríguez responded almost instantly.

On June 23 the interpreter of « Hey Pablo » He turned 25 years old, so it was expected that he would receive displays of affection from his fans, friends and family.

Danna Paola He shared a tender image celebrating his fans’ expressions of affection next to a birthday cake, but some messages were the ones that most caught the eye.

It was precisely the congratulation that he did Carlos Rivera the singer who caught everyone’s attention because it was really cute.

« Happy birthday Dannita! We love you very much, » was the message Rivera sent her, and her girlfriend also commented: Happy birthday, beautiful Dannita! You deserve good things, I love you! «

Ok, I do not think so how quickly this quarter of a century arrived, crazy … very unexpected, epic, trembling, emotional and full of melodies that flood my head with all the experiences lived in my second home away from here, and today without much option to fly elsewhere, receive my return to the sun fully at the root where I was born without needing anything else. I am definitely very grateful, at peace, thoughtful and full of inner light that makes me blow out the candles this year with a sincere smile, and sure that I have built the woman I wanted so much to be, until now. ❤️ Thank you infinite for so many wishes, messages, calls, videos, letters, flowers, cakes, gifts, beautiful details, and so much love regardless of the distance. THANK YOU ! And if I am smiling with tears in my eyes, eating cake while I see the rain falling on my balcony, it is because … I’M 25 BITCH ✨ A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:56 PDT

Obviously users of Instagram upon seeing the interpreter’s reaction to « He would not exist » They began again to comment on the relationship that both « have » despite the fact that the matter had already been clarified previously because the relationship they both have is just a beautiful friendship.

In addition to this Danna Paola is also very good friend of Cynthia They were collaborating together at the Academy although with different activities they saw each other every week so they surely ended up being very good friends because both have an excellent personality and make friends quickly.

« I am definitely very grateful, at peace, thoughtful and full of inner light that makes me blow out the candles this year with a sincere smile, and sure that I have built the woman I wanted so much to be, until now », part of the tender message that Danna shared on her birthday.

