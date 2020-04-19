The Mexican singer showed off her shapely legs thanks to the burning movements and tiny clothes she wore

Danna Paola

Photo:

Carlos Álvarez / .

Danna Paola She is crowned as one of the most daring and hot social media celebrities of the moment, all this thanks to her sensual dances and poses with which she falls in love with millions of followers.

This was demonstrated once again this Saturday night, when the singer set fire to her official Instagram profile by moving her body to the rhythm of reggaeton with which she boasted her shapely legs thanks to the burning movements and tiny garments she wore while dancing in your home kitchen.

And it is that, although she is in social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the entire world, the interpreter of “Bad Fame” made it clear that she misses going out to dance. “It’s Saturday … my body asks me“Was the phrase he wrote with the video that in a few minutes exceeded a million views.

Like every publication the artist shares, the video that lasts just a few seconds was a success, unleashing a wave of comments in which fans from around the world praised her beauty and did not hesitate to compare it with the sexy dance that her partner recently performed. from the ‘Elite’ series, Ester Expósito.

“You dance better than Esther“,”You’re wonderful“,”You’re burning“,”Loveliness“,”I love you“,”You are unique“,”Someone revive me because you killed me“,”Latin perreo how beautiful“,”He moves more than Esther“,”This one is better than Ester Expósito“They are an example of the messages that the 24-year-old singer received.

.