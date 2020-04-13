Danna Paola presumes friendship with Sebastián Yatra, fans ask about Tini | INSTAGRAM

Actress and singer Danna Paola surprised Instagram users when in her stories she appears enjoying a video call where Sebastián Yatra is clearly seen with his guitar … Where’s Tini?

During the time of social isolation imposed by the serious problem that affects humanity, it has made us become friends with different friends that we did not know existed in the artistic world.

This is the case of the beautiful Mexican singer, Danna Paola, who last Wednesday started a conversation via video call with the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

Danna shared a small clip where she interacts with Yatra in her Instagram stories. The beautiful young woman showed in them that they have a good and well-established relationship, since both looked very happy.

For his part, Sebastían appears with a guitar, so we assume that they were sharing some ideas about music. It was here that Danna invites the singer-songwriter to greet the observers, to which Yatra smiling and playful corresponds at the request of the actress.

Danna Paola has already been recording some voices for her next single, according to comments she herself has made on her official accounts. In fact, he commented that he even saw the need to change his place of residence because in the house where he was previously there was a lot of echo, which affected the recordings too much.

Taking full advantage of the days of confinement, they have also helped her write some new topics, she said in her stories through Instagram a few days ago. Reason why it is intuited that the conversation maintained with Yatra can result in a collaboration of both artists.

On the other hand, the Colombian recently launched the song “Lack of Love” in collaboration with the Puerto Rican spoiled by all: Ricky Martin, a romantic ballad that has already conquered more than 28 million users on YouTube.

