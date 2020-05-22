Universal music

The new Danna Paola is called “Contigo”

The international star, Danna Paola, released his latest song on May 1With you”And with it the campaign #ContigoChallenge, with which he managed to reach vulnerable places in Mexico that required sanitation. Several actors, singers, influencers and friends joined the challenge, spreading the message of solidarity and inviting people to stay at home.

The celebrities participating in the video:

On this occasion, the official video of “With you“Sees the light accompanied by large stars that are part of it, where they are Sebastián Yatra, Ester Expósito, HRVY, New Hope Club, Bárbara de Regil, Lola Índigo, Camila Fernández, Lasso, Public, Isabela Merced, Greeicy, Lali, Luisito Comunica, Sergio Momo, Georgina Amorós, Luciano Pereyra, Cali and El Dandee, Pepe y Teo, Andrés (DVICIO), Calle y Poché, Alejandro Speitzer, Diego Cárdenas, Jorge Anzaldo, Luísa Sonza, Mariah, Denise Rosenthal, Brianda Deyanara, Paula Fernándes.

Danna Paola – Contigo Music video by Danna Paola performing Contigo. © 2020 Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V. http://vevo.ly/4BVPyt2020-05-20T22:00:20Z

The #ContigoChallenge:

Danna Paola started a challenge on social networks alluding to the name of her new song, where she invites participants to upload a photo using the #ContigoChallenge where you see that they are supporting from home. About this he said: “Music always accompanies us, let us join forces, from every corner of the world we share love and support for those who need us: I am with you.”

About Danna Paola:

In music, Danna Paola released her first debut album My Blue Balloon at the age of six and since then she has not stopped reaping successes. Her acting career began as a protagonist in the soap operas Amy La Niña de la Mochila Azul and Atrévete a Soñar, which consolidated her as a benchmark in youth audiences. Her versatility made her participate in world-class dubbing of films like Toy Story, Rapunzel and Home; and in Mexican national cinema with the films Arráncame la Vida and Los Más Sencillo is Complicarlo Todo. In the theater, Danna Paola was on stage with plays such as Anita la Huerfanita, Wicked and Hoy I Can’t Get Up.

Danna was rated by Broadway as a “Latino pride” for her incredible range and vocal ability that has amazed audiences in the United States and Latin America.

With more than 20 years of career, she is internationally recognized for her participation in Elite, the well-known Netflix series, which debuted as # 1 and airs in 190 countries, and which has so far become one of the most views of the platform’s history.

