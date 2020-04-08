Danna Paola He set fire to Instagram by posting photos in which he is seen crossing the street in a daring black leather shorts, which exposed his sculptural and well-worked legs.

“Today we are stardust, lost in a room with 4 walls living with our ghosts”, wrote Danna Paola below the photograph.

The actress, singer and influencer invited her followers not to panic in the midst of this pandemic that is going through the world with the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram Today we are stardust, lost in a 4-wall room living with our ghosts. We hide them on the outside, letting them leave without a leash so that they do not bother until they return home and have to look in the mirror, meeting them again in the moonlight. And now, we cannot run away from them … there is no way to omit them, they appear as nightmares and some are unknown, they betray us in a moment of vulnerability, they scare us and we cannot flee, now we will have to learn from them, in this reality. Time is in limbo, today we are all those versions with filters that we give to the world and even to ourselves. Learning to live with you and your ghosts will make even the most incredulous star shine. – Just late night thoughts. A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:58 am PDT

“We hide them outside by letting them go off without a leash so they don’t bother until they get home and have to look in the mirror to meet them again in the moonlight. And now, we cannot run away from them… there is no way to omit them, they appear as nightmares and some are unknown, they betray us in a moment of vulnerability, they scare us and we cannot run away, now we will have to learn from them, in this reality ”added Danna.

Obviously comments like “Beautiful”, “Always perfect” Y “That is, it will never stop surprising me or what”they wrote to Danna Paola some of her followers on Instagram whom she loves and pampers.

