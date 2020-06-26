Danna Paola Launches TQ Y YA in Support of the LBGT Community | .

The proudly Mexican singer Danna Paola released her new single TQ AND ALREADY has quickly become a trend as it supports the LGBT community and everyone is excited.

He #TQYYA on Twitter just like the #Danna Paola It already has thousands of comments, photographs and videos alluding to the song and especially to the singer.

It seems that each of their singles become a resounding success and it is not for less because his songs are really catchy and carry strong messages.

It may interest you: Danna Paola receives a message from Carlos Rivera and his girlfriend reacts

So far the official video already has little more than 216,750 views in just two hours of having published it.

The song talks about love, in a general way making reference that it does not matter the intimate preferences, « Love is love » affirms in the lyrics of the song.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

« Who says that the kiss in bed comes first, the coffee, the desire in the sleeplessness, no matter who you are here, it only matters that I love you, that I love you and that’s it », this is how his song begins with a strong message.

Several users have thanked the song that Danna Paola shared because the message « I love you and now » It is a phrase that despite being small is quite big that even thousands of people already feel identified with it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

« crying with the video of danna paola, the lyrics and the message she leaves make me sensitive, let me down, » shared an Internet user on Twitter.

In the video you can see only three people, a couple of women apart from Danna Paola, who are the protagonists because they do a certain dance that captivates users because it is his way of expressing his love, with looks, movements at par and above all some tender caresses.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

« With all my love and respect, to the entire LGBTQ + community. Thank you for being an example to the world, that we are capable of fighting for all our rights and being able to show ourselves as we are, without fear of LOVING AND BEING LOVED, » he shared. Danna in a post.

« Let’s celebrate the freedom to love as we want, the freedom to be who you are and to be loved as such, love has no limits » – Danna Paola #TQyYA pic.twitter.com/Qu1e096cYP – A n t o (@Antolamorra)

June 25, 2020

Something that also draws the attention of the video is that the interpreter exalts the colors of the LBGT community and takes them proud without reference to your intimate preferences She can love anyone, no matter who they are and what their tastes are, and it’s something that everyone should do.

Read also: Mhoni Vidente could confirm the engagement of Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra