May 19, 2020

The separation of the couple consisting of the singers Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra continues to talk about, including the alleged third in disagreement, the actress and singer Danna Paola, who addressed a message to those who mention her as guilty of the breakup.

The romance between the artists recently came to an end, with the official announcement of the separation released by the ex-couple a few days ago, in which they did not explain the reason for the separation, which fed the versions on the cause of the end.

The couple met in 2016, the year in which they recorded a duet the song “There is no one to stop us anymore”, from which they began an ever closer artistic cooperation that led them to do several tours together.

Both did other songs and between tours and songs the rumor became more and more frequent that between the two there was more than artistic affinity and friendship. Such versions took time to confirm until last June, when the singers announced their relationship.

Unfortunately the romance came to an end, according to the statement that both released on their social networks last Saturday.

“Hello, we wanted to tell you that with Tini we decided to end the relationship. We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things do not happen as one imagines them. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and there will always be all the beautiful memories “, he published Yatra.

The lack of an official version that clarifies the cause of the rupture fueled the versions that award Danna Paola the blame. In response, the protagonist already made clear that her link with Yatra it’s just professional.

Danna Paola He did not stop there but instead posted on his Twitter a short scene from him in the Elite series that fits perfectly into his version of the story: “Are you talking to me? Ah, what a dilemma … I am like Switzerland in this conflict. A beautiful, rich country that does not get into anybody’s wars, “says the actress in the clip.

