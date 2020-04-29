Danna Paola is the third in disagreement between Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel | Instagram

Singer and actress Danna Paola may have become the third in discord between the relationship of Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel.

It was on social networks that the rumor began that Sebastián Yatra had a love relationship with the interpreter of “Sodium” Danna Paola.

The relationship between Sebastián and Tini It seemed to be like from fairy tales because they have always been very much in love either on social networks or publicly showing their love.

It all started with a rumor about a message that the beautiful Mexican sent her through a video “What if I went with Maluma, no, yes with Yatra, with Yatra yes.”

The followers of the cute couple immediately reacted to the video of Danna Paola even demanding that they not get into relationships with others and they even went so far as to say “go down boyfriends” Fortunately it was all a misunderstanding.

The clip I had recorded Danna Paola and protagonist of the Elite series was to clarify that he would have a collaboration with the Colombian singer.

As you well know, the couple is currently separated due to isolation due to the health contingency, that is why fear and the rumors They started with a supposed break, however everything was cleared up immediately.

Stoessel recently gave an interview to “Cut for Lozano” And what he said made his followers more doubtful, fortunately the rumors were clarified and the couple made it clear that their love will not be overshadowed by anyone.

This couple’s love began with a friendship, ending in a super beautiful relationship; all the time it was suspected by the same fans who claimed, there was a great chemistry between the boys, it was expected that they would end up together.

