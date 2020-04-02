The singer and actress made an unfortunate comment and several actors point to her.

Danna Paola and his partner Jorge López spoke to the press to promote the third season of the Netflix Elite series. In the story its characters: Lucrecia and Valerio they maintain an incestuous romance since these are stepbrothers in the drama. Before the media, both have explained the nuances of the story that they have told and that have managed to catch the television audience so much.

In one of these interviews, both assured that the relationships such as those lived by Lu and Valerio are not so strange, and Danna Paola, for her part, added that something similar to what they said was happening in Mexico, specifically in the capital of the State of Nuevo León. , Monterrey.

“That happens a lot in Monterrey, in Mexico, they marry between cousins ​​and so, it’s crazy. Greetings to Monterrey ”, said the interpreter during the interview.

The criticism towards the singer and actress has been offensive and many explain to her on networks that it exists as an idiom to call yourself a cousin or cousin in Monterrey.

The actor José Luis Reséndez He used Twitter to demand an apology from the actress and has even explained that inbreeding does not represent his state. It should be noted that the leading actor of soap operas has not lost cordiality in his comment: “Dear @dannapaola as a native of Monterrey and proud citizen of #Monterrey I demand you offer a sincere apology, for the foolish comment or mockery that you unfortunately made in this interview. Why inbreeding is not something that represents us. Greetings!”.

Dear @dannapaola as a native of Monterrey and proud citizen of #Monterrey I demand you offer a sincere apology, for the foolish comment or mockery that you unfortunately made in this interview. Why inbreeding is not something that represents us. Greetings! pic.twitter.com/bjUCABLQQh

– José Luis Reséndez (@joeresendez) April 1, 2020

People en español magazine also highlighted the comment made by Mauricio Martínez, singer and actor, in this regard: “Hey Danna Paola when you are abroad doing interviews and if you don’t understand why in Monterrey we call our friends’ parents’ uncle ‘and’ aunt ‘, ask a royal and voila. You are very dear to my land. Keep it up. Kisses”

