The actress Danna Paola He has revealed on his social networks that he is making the most of 24 hours a day in these times of forced confinement derived from the coronavirus crisis, to the point that, as it appears from his numerous Instagram posts, he always She has time to dance, exercise, enjoy her favorite video games, and even learn to do her manicure on her own.

In the last of these cases, the protagonist of the series ‘Elite’ started asking for help from her followers on the platform, seeking advice or directly from someone who wanted to join the adventure with her. A few minutes later, the Mexican interpreter returned to the social network to proudly reveal that a manicure kit had been sent to her to get to work as soon as possible. The results speak for themselves.

“I want to learn to do nails, I would love to learn and see if they want to join me to learn,” he told his fans from his bed. “They just sent me a giant kit to my house to be able to do my nails”, excitedly informed them shortly after. And finally Danna happily displayed impeccable and brilliant hands: “I’m proud of myself, huh? I mean, I really did it myself. “

Considering that, under normal circumstances, he couldn’t get a free slot in his schedule to get carried away by his ‘gamer’ passion, it is not surprising that the 24-year-old forgot for a moment that she had a brand new Playstation 4 in his house. Now, however, it seems that the purchase of the machine is fully amortized.

“I am a lover of video games, I am a super gamer forever. So now I discovered that I have my PlayStation in my house and basically I started playing. I got hooked again ”, has confessed in another of his domestic recordings, which served him, three days ago, to celebrate in style the first year of his hit song ‘Bad Fame’ with an energetic dance in his room.

“Thank you all for supporting this madness that my #MalaFama generated, from so many invented and other successful loves, now we better dance the song!”, wrote next to the recording.

