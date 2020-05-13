Danna Paola in crop top and cargo pants sets the trend for summer 2020 | Instagram

Danna Paola in crop top and cargo pants sets the trend for summer 2020, the pretty actress and singer is wearing ideal garments for this season And she shares her great style with her followers in a photograph in her home garden.

No one doubts that following the Danna Paola’s fashion tips It is a great success since the popular singer and actress knows how to take advantage of her figure and surprise everyone with her both elegant and casual outfits, reason why it has become one of the darlings of the public.

The actress from the popular Netflix series, Danna Paola shows us an ideal style for this summer 2020 Combining orange cargo pants with a yellow lace crop top, shades that are stomping this season, also accompanies her outfit with flirty sunglasses and a Chanel necklace.

Crop tops like that of Danna Paola They are ideal for summer so we will see a lot of outfits wearing them, they are also ideal for all bodies only if they are combined with garments at the waist that allow to mark it and highlight the silhouette.

In addition to this summer 2020 The lace garments are back, they are flirty but at the same time elegant, ideal for the heat, we will also find them in different models and shades such as this yellow crop top by Danna Paola.

It is not the first time that we see Danna Paola Wearing these cargo pants that are also very trendy for this season, the actress had already used them to create an incredible look with silver heels in a photo next to J Balvin with which she devastated on social networks.

