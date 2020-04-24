Danna Paola: Her mother impacted everyone with her beauty on social networks | INSTAGRAM

Danna Paola is one of the most popular artists in all of Mexico right now, all thanks to her participation in Elite and although her personal life is little known, what we do know is that she inherited her beauty from her mother, Patricia Munguía, who is also quite beautiful.

Even on their social networks there are very few photographs of Llea together, although in some even her sister Vania Rivera appears.

Danna Paola already knows that her mother is responsible for her beauty, which is why she has boasted her on several occasions, leaving her millions of fans speechless, who follow her on their official accounts.

He once mentioned it this way: “I can’t have a prettier mother,” wrote the famous star of the Netflix series, Elite.

So much is the similarity between them and the beauty of their mother that some have thought that her sister could be, but obviously this is to flatter her in the best way, emphasizing how young she looks and how much they liked it.

Danna is internationally known for playing Lucrecia in the Spanish Netflix series Elite, however she already had a career made in the world of Mexican soap operas and music.

Despite being only twenty-four years old, she has an impressive twenty-year career as an artist, since she started at the age of four, becoming today a Mexican celebrity.

Danna Paola is known for having a cute personality but at the same time being a fierce when the situation is America the singer has won the hearts of her fans not only for her music but also for her performances in soap operas and now in the aforementioned Spanish series .

