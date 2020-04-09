Has the relationship of the young singer and actress with Jorge López been exposed?

Although both have already had to clarify on more than one occasion that, apart from the torrid romance that their characters from the series ‘Elite’ star, in real life they are only united by a great friendship, The truth is that the actress Danna Paola has not been able to resist answering, with her usual sense of humor, the umpteenth question that has been directed at her due to the nature of her close relationship with Jorge López.

Perhaps so as not to have to repeat the same idea over and over again, the Mexican interpreter has preferred to speak in these terms, ingenious as well as striking, to try to divert attention to the hypothetical romance attributed to him with the Chilean actor and , incidentally, openly ironic about such rumors.

“His sister with rights (in relation to the stepbrotherhood of his characters), his cousin, his wife, his Disney princess … His hat! ”The also singer joked during a live connection for her more than 21 million Instagram followers, and after being questioned in a somewhat imprecise way: ‘What are you for Jorge López?’

For his part, the interpreter has been much more direct in denying that there is more than a beautiful relationship of friendship and companionship between Danna and him, although he has also hinted that the conjectures that have been created around them They somehow respond to the well-intentioned imagination of certain fans of the popular Netflix production.

“That has come about because of the chemistry between me and Danna on and off set. It is super personal too, we love each other a lot and laugh at the situation and at people speculating. I think it is because they like our work and they love us, and it is the same as we feel for them.“, Explained the artist diplomat to the youth magazine Tú.

Adamari López slimmer with her flowered leggings to do Zumba with Toni

Sissi uncovered the most prominent curve of her rear charms, with a fiery thong

Deseret Tavares predicts what will happen after the pandemic

.