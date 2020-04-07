The singer took advantage of her 23rd day of quarantine to answer some questions from fans

Danna Paola

Photo:

Carlos Álvarez / .

Danna Paola once again shows off his shapely silhouette while sunning himself in quarantine.

The Mexican actress is in voluntary social isolation in the company of a group of friends, but this is not a pretext to show her sensual anatomy and continue working, according to what she recently revealed in a question and answer session conducted through her stories of Instagram.

The singer who has become a phenomenon of social media and digital platforms specialized in music, answered a series of questions sent by her fans, where she described herself as an authentic, sincere and loving person.

Exposing her curves to the sun in a sexy red bikini, she welcomed her loyal fans on the 23rd day of quarantine.

In the video series, he drove his nearly 22 million followers crazy, to whom he confessed what he thinks it means for his partner in the series ‘Elite’, Jorge López, with whom he has been romantically related in recent days:

“I’m his rights sister, his cousin, his wife, his Disney princess, his cheetah“The former judge of jue La Academia” is heard.

Later he revealed that he is taking advantage of the running of the bulls to record some songs and even wrote a song that will be released soon.

The confessions did not stop there, as the interpreter of “Sodio” stated that one of her hobbies is touching her hair and ruining her hair before going on stage or starting a photo shoot. In addition, he delighted his fans by dancing to his favorite song of the moment, “She has bad” from the Colombian J Balvin.

.