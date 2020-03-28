Danna Paola’s COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine has been highly varied. Since he confined himself to his house, he has done several activities, but in the last days he has shown special interest towards forays into TikTok, in their quest to overcome anxiety that isolation has caused in your body.

For a few days, the protagonist of Elite has been flirtatious and sensual preparing choreography for the fashion social network, the TikTok, in which he quickly accumulated more than 2,000,000 followers.

But he not only delights his fans with his impact moves, he also He reveals his tender side with funny videos in which he experiments with voices from children’s films.

Thus, Danna Paola has managed to grab attention with fun content. in which you can exploit your best steps and in which you remember great Disney classics.

But not everything has been fun for the famous Mexican and is that a few days ago she confessed that his confinement begins to cause anxiety, to the point that he ate all the nails on his right hand.

“Analyzing my last post yesterday, about this from the TikTok, I was very funny that many of you commented that I did not have a fingernail and that we were in the same situation,” said the actress, referring to photos she posted on Instagram and to the video. from TikTok, where it appears without nails.

“I really was very funny, because really, last night I ate all the nails on my right hand because of the anxiety of all this, because really, I can not anymore, I also don’t know how to do nails, ”said the 24-year-old.

But despite all the drawbacks, the days have become fun for Danna Paola, who searches daily for ways to surprise her followers with new activities.

“#I stay at home I’ve already done puzzles, darts and cookies, papier-mâché, ballet and some chess, pottery, ventriloquism and candles … stretching, drawing, climbing and sewing. – Rapunzel had good ideas for this quarantine. While I threw myself in the sun ”, wrote the famous woman next to a photograph in which she wasted sensuality and showed herself to life.

In the image he boasted one of the actions that he has enjoyed the most since he began his quarantine: basking in tiny bikinis and this time it was a white one with flowery details, although he did not forget to protect himself from the star king with a huge hat and dark glasses, elements that filled his spring look with style.

The coronavirus behind Danna Paola

The growing threat of spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 caused several changes in the agenda of the also actress, such as the suspension of their concerts and cancellation of the Elite promotion in Mexico.

“Based on the information generated by the World Health Organization in recent days on COVID-19 and with the health of the public, work team and the general population as a priority, it has been decided to postpone until further notice the concerts corresponding to Danna Paola’s “Bad Fame Tour” scheduled in different cities in Mexico, as well as the scheduled visit to other countries in America and Europe in the coming weeks, “reads a statement published by the famous Mexican.

The promotion of the Netflix series in Mexico also had drawbacks. A red carpet and coexistence were planned between the followers of the series and Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, Itzan Escamilla, Claudia Salas and Jorge López.

Although so far no cast member has tested positive for COVID-19, the promotion team of the successful project decided to suspend various scheduled gatherings between the actors and their followers to avoid contagions.

“Yes, I was able to leave Spain, it was complicated and I was still very afraid to get on the plane, but I’m fine. That they kept me in Spain is a lie, I’m fine. Thank heavens, everything has been fine, ”Danna Paola reported in her Instagram stories.