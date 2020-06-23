The Mexican singer Danna Paola has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is « very solid », debunking the rumors of her alleged romance with Sebastián Yatra.

June 23, 20208: 47 AM

After the controversy unleashed by the alleged romance between Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra, the Mexican singer has denied these rumors and has declared herself « very solid » on her social networks.

When the ex of Sebastián Yatra, the famous Argentine singer Tini Stoessel confirmed the break with the Colombian through her Twitter account, innumerable rumors placed the interpreter of « Sodio » in the middle of the relationship.

However, the veracity of these claims could never be confirmed, and even Danna Paola, recently came out to discuss her relationship with her co-star in the Netfli series « Elite, » whom she described as more than a friend.

This is the Chilean actor Jorge López, who plays the half-brother of Danna Paola in « Elite », but in real life it is much more.

However, despite the closeness it may have with López, it does not become a formal relationship, or at least it was demonstrated in another Instagram post, where he assured that he is not accountable to anyone.

« I found this out there ‘Alone and without haste I went to the street, without accounting to anyone, » she wrote on that occasion Danna Paola, to accompany a black and white photograph in which he poses on his back.

For now, the private life of Danna Paola it is a mystery. However, it is she who has dedicated herself to deny that she currently shares her life with someone else. We will have to wait, and time will tell us what the truth is.