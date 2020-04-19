Danna Paola dances in tiny shorts that make her fans sweat | Instagram

The actress and singer Danna Paola left her followers on after uploading a video where she appears wearing a tiny short while dancing in the kitchen.

Danna is internationally known for playing Lucrecia in the Spanish series of Netflix Elite, However, he already had a career in the world of Mexican soap operas and music.

Despite being only twenty-four years old, he has an impressive twenty years of artistic careera, since it started from the age of four, becoming today a Mexican celebrity.

Because in Mexico and around the world He is in quarantine Danna Paola does many things to entertain herself, one of them is to dance something that can be appreciated, she loves a lot.

“It is Saturday … my body asks me to … # quarantine”, described the singer’s publication.

Danna Paola is known for having a cute personality but at the same time being a beast when the situation is America the singer has won the hearts of her fans not only for her music but also for her soap opera performances and now in the aforementioned Spanish series.

Fortunately Danna Paola it is well since it is in Spain one of the places most affected by the COVID-19, the actress has taken the necessary protection measures and so far has had no need to leave her house or at least it is what she has shared on her social networks.

Perhaps you will wonder why it was that he was in Spain at that time and that the interpreter of “Candy World” was in that country promoting the Netflix series, Same that has achieved enormous popularity, after the promotion there, it continued in Mexico; However, it was canceled due to the health contingency.

