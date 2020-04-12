Danna Paola

Danna Paola She has been in voluntary quarantine for more than 25 days, and although she already reflects boredom in some of the photos she publishes, that has not prevented her fans from watching her on social networks, and with each of her images they have been pleased .

Now, the singer was very sensual reclining on an armchair, dressed in a bikini, next to a guitar and a control to entertain herself with video games; In addition, in a short video that he published in his stories of InstagramHe even turned on a fan to cool his legs, complementing it with the message “we cook in here.”

Danna Paola It already has more than 22 million followers on that social network, and each of its publications always exceeds two million likes. Whether dancing, sunning or reading, the singer has managed to stay in touch with her fans, even remotely.

