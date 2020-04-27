The “Elite” actress did not hesitate to share with her followers the fun moments she spent last weekend with her friends.

The Mexican actress and singer decided to end the boredom of the COVID-19 quarantine by celebrating a costume party, in which her friends with whom she remains in isolation were present.

As expected, the artist could not bear the temptation to post on social networks some photos and videos of that feast.

On her Instagram account, the “Elite” actress uploaded some stories of the party that took place in her apartment. In the short videos he is seen happy, chatting with his friends. The party had as its theme “Quaranteen”, a pun that refers to the quarantine and the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

For the occasion, Danna Paola He decided to dress up as Mia Wallace, one of the main characters in the movie “Pulp Fiction”, from the famous film director. The other guests opted for costumes related to other characters in the cinema.

As usually happens with this type of publication, the reactions of his fans were immediate. Hundreds of fans and followers commented on his “stories” and a series of black and white photographs that he shared and in which he wrote “Day 475758582727373 and I… alter ego”.

The followers were surprised to decide to recreate a party in the middle of the season of social isolation.

“100% confirmed. Danna Paola is perfection made person“,” Always so beautiful “,” With anything you look beautiful “and” You only need the virus because you already have the crown Queen “, were just some of the comments expressed in the publication.

The images were seen and shared, in addition, they added more than two million “likes” and thousands of comments.

