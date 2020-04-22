Your browser does not support iframes.

During these days of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic that affects everyone, Danna Paola He has kept in touch with his fans through social networks, where he often shares photos of his best home looks, as well as his sexy movements with reggaeton to the rhythm of J Balvin.

However, a few days ago, the actress shared a strange video that kept the 23 million followers she has on Instagram, on the brink of suspense, because in it you could only see how a tear fell on her cheek.

Immediately, his fans showed their concern and filled his social profile with questions, trying to get some answers about it and what the interpreter of “Hey Pablo” may have caused.

After the fuss that was generated, the also singer published a second video in which she explained the reasons for her tears, thus calming her followers, who had already created endless theories.

Ok, why was I crying? Why did I upload that dramatic story? ”Said the 24-year-old Mexican at the beginning of her recording. “Actually yes I was crying, I was watching a movie that made me cry but to seas … that is, ridiculous,” revealed the famous.

Danna continued giving details of the film that made her cry, and opening her heart, she spoke of love and what she expects of it.

«I felt very beautiful because I believed in love again. I saw ‘The Notebook’. Long ago I did not see her and she is beautiful. It is that I believe in that type of love, and that which is fatal to me, “he confessed.

Before concluding, the artist decided to share a list of films that she considers to be easy to tear and that can also help you vent if you need it, just as it happened to her.

“If you want to cry, you are a super healer. You can see those films: ‘Me Before You’, ‘The Notebook’, ‘A Star Is Born’ and several, ”he said.

After the world went into a state of emergency, the television star had to pause his professional life. And it is that we remember that Danna Paola was in the middle of promoting the third season of the Spanish series «Elite», from Netflix, and of which she is the protagonist, and which was released just at the moment when everything began to stop due to to the coronavirus.

However, the interpreter decided to stay in her country and all this time of her quarantine she has used to get closer to her fans, experiment with her image, improve her dance routines, put together puzzles, and even experiment in the kitchen with different recipes.

