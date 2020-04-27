Danna Paola breaks the rules and celebrates during the quarantine | Instagram

The Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola could not stand the rules and the isolation due to the health contingency anymore and decided to break them by making a party with your friends during the confinement by quarantine.

During this time he is living the quarantine with his team and friends very close so they decided to organize a party at home taking advantage of the fact that they are all together.

At that party Danna Paola decided wear costumes of an important character from the legendary movie “Pulp fiction“

It may interest you: Danna Paola mocks Thalía in the middle of the interview

While the other partygoers transformed into some famous movie characters.

The singer has shown that during this isolation the best thing is keep busy, to avoid falling into the routine, so he shows his followers what he does day by day, exercise, sunbathing, fun dances, among other things.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was through their stories on their official account of Instagram that the interpreter of Sodium shared with her more than 23 million followers how his saturday night passed.

With a unexpected party next to his close companions with whom he has been living for a few weeks.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Obviously what most surprised his followers was the amazing costume which he used which of course he boasted through a series of photos on his Instagram.

Day 475758582727373 and I … alter ego, “he wrote in the post.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The reactions of the fans did not take long because there is no doubt that she looks spectacular with hair like that, so many thought that in fact she had done some look change, but it was only a characterization.

Photographs with just four hours of being shared have more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

You can also read: Ester Expósito for dethroning Danna Paola, is the most followed on social networks

“So beautiful!”

It is worth mentioning that currently Danna Paola is one of the artists Mexican with more influence and with more followers in social networks.

.