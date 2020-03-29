Danna Paola

If there is a famous one who has made good use of the quarantine, it is Danna Paola, who constantly posts in his account Instagram Videos that not only show her beauty, but also how she is in her daily life.

The 24-year-old singer recently revealed in her stories on that social network that she plans to learn how to do nails and manicures; Danna said: “Many comments said that I did not have a nail … I was amused, because in all the right hand I ate all the nails of anxiety.”

To finish, the singer added that she really wants to learn: “I don’t know how to do nails, and I want to learn; to see if they want to go with me to learn ”. Without a doubt, he has made it clear that he is preparing to do everything that was impossible before due to his busy work schedule.

