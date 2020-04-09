Danna Paola and the thong with which she passes the quarantine | Instagram

Singer, actress and businesswoman Danna Paola recently appears in a photograph so you know how it is. his quarantine, while wearing a tight coral thong.

A few days ago, through her Instagram stories, she began answering some questions from her fans wearing the same Swimwear of the publication.

Said image appears in the mentioned stories, which was taken to share it on the fanpage where it appears. Danna Paola He usually does not share this type of content on his Instagram.

Known for having a cute personality but at the same time being a beast when the situation is America the singer has won the hearts of her fans not only for its music but also for his performance in the Spanish series Elite.

In the series he plays Lucrecia a wealthy young woman from a family with an excellent position both economically and politically so she tends to be a bit haughty, smug, rude but above all very intelligent that over time her attitude was moderating and his intelligence increasing.

Although repeatedly Danna Paola She has shared with her followers that she is fascinated by her character, has taken a liking to him and has even been reflected in her in some circumstances of her life.

In their past stories they had asked how it happened the quarantine so she shared her video showing the (young) people who were with her at home sunbathing, talking and enjoying her company.

She also provided intimate information that only the people closest to her know, however she decided to share with her fans those small details about his hobbies.

It was just three things, your hair, eyebrows and eyelashes, it seems that she is obsessive with her hair because she is fascinated that this looks perfect, in addition to the fact that she is always touching her eyelashes and her eyebrows only she can make up.

.