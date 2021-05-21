Danna Paola and Lasso are back together!

It turns out that Danna Paola returns to share painting and song in the same pandemic! You are going to love it, we tell you all the details about Lasso’s new single in collaboration with Danna here at Music News.

Lasso premiered his most recent single entitled, “Ladrones” on May 14th on all digital platforms, and of course it was a success, but he did not do it alone, he actually worked once again with Danna Paola and the Real song that has broken paradigms, people just love it.

We know that this song was totally liked by the public because the talent of both artists, both Danna Paola and Lasso is something simply inexplicable and natural, however we also know it because as of today, from May 14 to May 20 , the official video clip of “Ladrones” to date exceeds almost 2 million views! QUE!?!? You heard it excellently well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFkvyxLzLu0

What we love so much about the video is the way in which Danna Paola subtly imposes fashion, we bet that after this video we will be seeing millions of girls with the fringe part and the front part of the hair bleached. It is something like Regina George in a matter of fashion, if Danna Paola does something it is impossible not to copy it because it looks so good what it is done!

Her eyeshadows are the best! Tremendously bright green with brown colors that seriously, right now we review where we can buy such bright shades for weekend parties, right?

Thieves, it’s real, when someone falls in love with you or you fall in love with that person, you are basically stealing their heart, or they are stealing it from you otherwise, and once that is done let me tell you something. There is no turning back. Perhaps the relationship is the best of your life, perhaps not, but what is a fact is that from each experience you have an apprenticeship, that is what you should keep.