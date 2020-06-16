Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza fight over who will be the queen of Tik tok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Danna Paola are really beautiful girls and they have a fairly large group of fans on all social networks, each with an unequaled talent, but now the question arises: Who will be the queen of tiktok?

Every day thousands of people join the Tiktok application and even celebrities have also used their free time during quarantine to carry out dances, challenges or imitations.

Now, something that was never thought to happen, Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza starred in a dance duel that excited netizens.

Danna delighted her followers using long blonde extensions and dance moves that left her more than 25 million followers impressed.

On the other side we can see youtuber Kimberly Loaiza with the same steps that Danna did.

Both videos were compared by the followers who began to debate who was the best.

It should be noted that the new look of the interpreter of Sodium surprised without a doubt and adding her s3nsual movements hip left his followers open-mouthed.

At the end of the comparison, despite the fact that the two are very beautiful, Danna Paola managed take the win this time.

Since the health contingency for the virus disease began, both had to postpone your work projects and quarantined, which is why they have taken advantage of its popularity on the internet and have kept their followers up to date with what is happening in their lives.

That is why now the singer and the cuteness they have become very active on their social networks sharing various and entertaining publications through the video platform on Tik Tok.

On the other hand, another of the great controversial Danna has been involved in is where they point out that she hides a relationship Along with the singer Sebastian Yatra, because since the Colombian singer released in a statement that he shared on his social account about the end of his love story with Tini Stoessel, they began to point out the famous as the culprit of the love breakup.