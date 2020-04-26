This quarantine has Danna Paola very active on her social networksBecause during the period of global confinement as a general effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in different nations of the world, the 24-year-old Mexican girl does everything at home, except getting bored.

In the last few weeks we have seen her sing her songs in acoustic versions, “perrear” reggaetón barefoot in her kitchen, organize video calls with your fans, sunbathing in the garden of your home in Mexico City and even spend the morning building a detailed Hogwarts castle, in its toy version of LEGO.

As part of her experimentations, the interpreter of songs like “Bad Fame” and “Candy World” He has also played with his image, such as the one shown today to his more than 23 million followers where he once again showed off his “double personality”, since he had previously shown this look with straight and very dark hair in his Instastories.

With the message: “Day 475758582727373 and I … alter ego”, Danna Paola showed a style very femme fatale, to which his followers reacted immediately. With flattery and hundreds of likes, it was not lacking who compared her to the character of Mia Wallace, played by the actress Uma Thurman in the 1994 movie of Quentin Tarantino, “Pulp fiction”.

The iconic hairstyle with bangs accompanied by a white button-down shirt with a collar reminded the bad girl of the mafia, because it is an emblematic style in the cinema. It was his partner in the series who added to that appreciation. NetflixSergio Momo, who plays the character of Yerar in the fourth installment of Spanish history: “Mia Wallace has left the building,” wrote in the comment box.

Ready to forecast a compliment shower?

In the post, There were even those who also suggested that said hairstyle the actress of “Elite” gave a resemblance to Yanet García, the popular “climate girl”, known for her driving and her voluptuous figure who does not hesitate to show off on her social networks.

It was even the same presenter who showed her approval by commenting on a flattering message that fans did not fail to notice.

Danna fans were immediately present in her feed showing her support for all her occurrences: “No matter what you wear, you’re still the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen ”, “I see a lot of perfection in you just by being yourself, you are charming in every way, you are a beautiful star that shines with its own light and always with a beautiful smile”, “With anything you look beautiful”, “Aunt Wigs, is that you? ”, comment made in reference to the character of the actress Nora Salinas in the children’s soap opera “Carita de Ángel”, and whose hallmark was always the constant use of different colored wigs.

Preparing for a new project

The appearance shown by the singer of “Hey, Pablo” could be about the preparation of a new television or theatrical character, because in the stories shared by Danna Paola on April 14, the young woman hinted that this change was part of a surprise for your audience. It could be a look for a future project that involves, reason why he promised them that soon his followers will find out what he is up to.

And although later clarified that her new style was just a wig, there was no doubt about the flattering comments from his fans that this style looks great on him, because it frames her face and makes her look more sophisticated.