Danna Paola and David Bisbal- “Come back, come back”

"Come back, come back" the new single by David Bisbal made in collaboration with Danna Paola

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42qe8aMqXts

LYRICS:

No no oh

A promise was never so false

Like the one I did to you that April

When I swore that I would no longer think of you

I’ve already erased moments from my mind

And more than a thousand songs I wrote to you

And I stay cold if they tell me about you

It was a lie what I told your friend

That I no longer miss you, because I do miss you

What do I tell you if I still dream of you

I bring you in the house, I think you still think about me

You’re going to run out of excuses to run away

You are going to keep the kisses that I gave you

You are going to stay because I still want to love you

Because it’s not worth a full stop when it comes to you

That’s why I tell you come back, come back

Before it’s too late

Come back, come back

Without you i’m a mess

Come back, come back

And not seeing you hurts

I thought about you the whole winter and I never said that I love you in time

I swear that now I regret it

Oh, I feel that time is useless

If I don’t live it with you and you with me, believe me when I tell you

What a lie what I told your friend

That I no longer miss you, because I do miss you

You’re going to run out of excuses to run away

You are going to keep the kisses that I gave you

You are going to stay because I still want to love you

Because it’s not worth a full stop when it comes to you

That’s why I tell you come back, come back

Before it’s too late

Come back, come back

Without you i’m a mess

Come back, come back

And not seeing you hurts

That’s why I tell you, come back, come back

Come back, come back

Come back, come back

Come back, come back

Come back, come back

And not seeing you hurts

A promise was never so false

Like the one I did to you that April

When I swore that I would no longer think of you

Composers: Andy Clay / Danna Paola Rivera Munguía / David Bisbal Ferré / Joel Iglesias / Valentina Rico

Come back, come back © Universal Music Publishing Group