Danna Paola and David Bisbal- “Come back, come back”

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42qe8aMqXts
LYRICS:
No no oh
A promise was never so false
Like the one I did to you that April
When I swore that I would no longer think of you
I’ve already erased moments from my mind
And more than a thousand songs I wrote to you
And I stay cold if they tell me about you
It was a lie what I told your friend
That I no longer miss you, because I do miss you
What do I tell you if I still dream of you
I bring you in the house, I think you still think about me
You’re going to run out of excuses to run away
You are going to keep the kisses that I gave you
You are going to stay because I still want to love you
Because it’s not worth a full stop when it comes to you
That’s why I tell you come back, come back
Before it’s too late
Come back, come back
Without you i’m a mess
Come back, come back
And not seeing you hurts
I thought about you the whole winter and I never said that I love you in time
I swear that now I regret it
Oh, I feel that time is useless
If I don’t live it with you and you with me, believe me when I tell you
What a lie what I told your friend
That I no longer miss you, because I do miss you
You’re going to run out of excuses to run away
You are going to keep the kisses that I gave you
You are going to stay because I still want to love you
Because it’s not worth a full stop when it comes to you
That’s why I tell you come back, come back
Before it’s too late
Come back, come back
Without you i’m a mess
Come back, come back
And not seeing you hurts
That’s why I tell you, come back, come back
Come back, come back
Come back, come back
Come back, come back
Come back, come back
And not seeing you hurts
A promise was never so false
Like the one I did to you that April
When I swore that I would no longer think of you
Composers: Andy Clay / Danna Paola Rivera Munguía / David Bisbal Ferré / Joel Iglesias / Valentina Rico
Come back, come back © Universal Music Publishing Group