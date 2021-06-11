Danna Paola and Álex Hoyer happy in Ibiza on vacation

Mexican artist Danna Paola, despite being a reference for millions of teenagers, has always been very discreet about her personal life. As well, The young actress and singer has been enjoying a mini vacation on the idyllic beaches of Ibiza (Spain) where we have seen her happy and in love with the artist Alex Hoyer. The couple enjoyed the sea during a yacht trip with a group of friends. In this walk is where we have been able to see the couple in the most affectionate way, however, Danna continues to affirm that they are only friends.

The couple enjoyed a lovely day at the beach with a good group of friends. Danna is spending much of her time in Spain as she is on the jury of a talent show, Talent Top Stars , and in addition, he is in full promotion of his album Knock out . Danna is in one of her best stages on a professional and personal level. In addition, he has recently released a world hit from the hand of Morat that it’s called “Moron”.

© GTresDanna Paola and Alex Hoyer

Alex Hoyer is a Mexican artist who emerged in 2014 thanks to the television program, La Voz. After passing through the program, the young man has had several successes that are gradually leading him to success.

© GTresThe couple enjoyed a beautiful day at the beach with a good group of friends in Ibiza

For her part, Danna has been in the film industry since she was very young, reaching her greatest success in the Netflix series ELITE, she decided to leave the film industry for a while to develop a successful musical career, which is going from strength to strength due to her impressive angelic voice.

