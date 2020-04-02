Danna Paola affirms that in Monterrey they marry between cousins ​​and unleashes memes | INSTAGRAM

An interview where the Mexican actress says that in Monterrey “they marry between cousins” goes viral. His comment was not well received on social networks.

A great scandal caused the video of an interview with Danna Paola, where she promoted the third season of Elite, as it attested to an ancient myth about the people of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

What a faha hahahaha I do not know of any cases so that couples are cousins ​​or something and according to me the mame of cousins ​​is because we call uncles / aunts to everyone, right? https://t.co/Lko63GG0wI

– Arturo Elorza (@TuroElorza)

April 1, 2020

Danna Paola issued a statement that caused quite a stir around the situation. “That happens a lot in Monterrey, in Mexico: They marry between cousins. Greetings to Monterrey ”, he commented.

The issue came up because she was questioned about the relationship that Lucrecia, her character, has with her half brother Valerio in the well-known Netflix series, Elite. When debating the subject, in a joking tone. The 24-year-old actress and singer said that something similar happened in the north of the country, where “people marry cousins.”

This comment generated almost instantaneously, many reactions among Internet users, who claim to have never met someone in such a situation. In addition, some Monterrey users clarified that this confusion arises because “mothers-in-law” are customary to call them “aunts” and for this reason people from other states really think that they are not cousins.

In that same interview, Danna Paola and Jorge López assured that they would love for there to be a spin-off focused on their characters. “It is a dream that at some point we have raised and we would love to. I think it is a story that, as complicated as it was to tell, to build, there is much that has not been told. As an actor, you create a past and we invent incredible stories ”, mentioned the beautiful young woman.

It is that people take everything literally.

It is not that they really marry their cousins, it is because in the north, uncles and cousins ​​are called friends-sons of your parents. So that’s why they often call their mother-in-law aunt. But it is not by blood Hahahaha https://t.co/8EVmbtMP8j

– Nath (@ Nataliabn9)

April 1, 2020

It is also good to mention that the actress recently confessed one of her biggest secrets, due to the quarantine. On this occasion he made a confession, all thanks to the fact that he has been in quarantine for days and decided to open up to his audience, which is why he revealed one of his biggest secrets: he is a gamer.

The young Mexican singer and actress revealed that she enjoys playing the fights and some of action and adventure such as Halo, Assasins creed and the famous GTA, among others, as she even has a console where she enjoys them.

He even revealed that he also enjoys playing Fifa with his friends, also revealing that he carried his video games everywhere with a portable console, but that he asked for it and that is why he complies with the playstation that he has at home, clarifying that she feels like a great player.

“I am a lover of video games, I am a super gamer, always, and now I remembered that I have my play at home and basically I started playing, I was very hooked,” he revealed to his fans.

