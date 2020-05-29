Despite having a third positive diagnosis of coronavirus, the actress Danna García, remains optimistic, however what has destroyed her heart is having more than two months of not seeing her son Dante, all to prevent a contagion.

“I don’t like to think about it because it hurts a lot, but what I miss the most is my son,” said the protagonist of “Pasión de Gavilanes”, a live broadcast that she carried out days ago on her social networks.

And it was on March 17, after a trip to Spain, that she was diagnosed positive for the first time, then on April 20 they tested her and she came back positive, and the last one was on May 13, when she confirmed again have coronavirus.

For the Colombian, this time has been difficult, since she recognized with teary eyes that she has come to think that she will not be able to return to her family and never see her little one again.

She related that when she gave him the virus, for the first time, she was able to speak to her entire family, who gave them instructions on what she wanted them to do with her son if he died, “who took care of him and how he was in charge, what was my will », he said. But now, he says, he feels that “we have to talk about life and not death”, right now.

He considers that the virus was reactivated, as some people have told him, because it does not end up dying in the body and the person’s defenses are not enough to fight it, so the few that are alive reproduce.

For now, the actress who has more than two million followers on Instagram, says that she is closer to being discharged, and thus being able to hug her little son, than the only one that makes her heart vibrate.