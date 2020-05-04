© Mezcalent

Danna Garcia She is one of the most beloved actresses in soap operas and one of her most emblematic characters was the one she performed in “Passion of Hawks” The Telemundo melodrama that was recorded in Colombia was highly successful internationally and consolidated its entire cast.

Despite the fact that the work of the stars of the project had great recognition, García says that he did not have a good time during the recordings.

“It was a very sad time on a personal level because he just broke a relationshipI was going to get married, I returned from Germany to Miami, I entered the University. I was in a time when the last thing I was thinking about was being a novel actress or doing something successful, “Garcia confessed on Instagram Live.

The actress performed the “live” with Lorena Meritano who was the villain in the Colombian series.

“I was very lonely. I did not find a family in Gavilanes, which I would have missed, I found a handbrake“Added the actress.

The story is sold as a cast of 6 protagonists, but the main characters are Garcia and his partner in fiction with Mario Cimarro. When the couple begins to gain more strength in history, the problems in production began.

“They had sold us all like we were 6 protagonists and I think that was part of the problem that I fit in well because when Mario and my characters start to be like in history a little more protagonists that did not go down very well. It was not my fault, but you end up carrying the brown, as they say in Spain, ”he said.

The envies between her companions were evident for Danna who assures that she had no interest in wanting to take away their shine.

“Maybe my colleagues did not know that I had no professional interest, that is, I was not looking for or succeed, or be the queen of novels doing that, or excel because my heart was still in a transition between what I came from living from my personal life, which was my priority, so when I entered Gavilanes I think I was very innocent or ignorant of what was happening because my head was in another side ”, he continued.

Garcia also said that because he had his personal problems on his mind, he did not pay much attention to the environment in which he lived. She only got to do her job and learn her scripts. He also confessed that he “realized late” that there was someone inside who was responsible for generating controversy against him.

