The actress asks that people stop going out and that they stay isolated in the care of their health and those most in need

Danna Garcia She shared a series of videos where you can see how she is transferred by ambulance to the closest hospital due to complications that have happened as a result of the coronavirus.

Through her publication, the actress has wanted to call on everyone to stay home.

“I feel obligated to share this with you. I’m almost recovered from Covid-19It has been a huge fight. These images are a few weeks old and were for my family. I think we should be calm and very positive but be very clear: THIS IS serious business. ”

The actress knows that there are still many people on the street, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez They went out to the gym this week and to all of these Danna García has made a strong call.

“WHY are there people on the streets? and without mask and without eye protection PLEASE stay at CASA. Take care of your health and that of your families. Today I am still isolated, I have lung damage but I will heal over time“

THANKS to all the NURSES and DOCTORS; healthcare personnel who took care of me and thousands of people around the world. God bless you. We are united!! We are ALL going to get ahead. With love I share this, because YOUR LIFE and health comes first. Lots of light ”, she concludes gratefully.

The community of celebrities, friends who have worked and know Danna García have reacted to her painful reality and her struggle to get ahead and recover from the coronavirus.

