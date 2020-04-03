Danna García seeks to donate her blood to save lives due to the contingency | Instagram

The actress Danna Garcia He made a call to the medical community with a message in which he indicated that he wanted to donate his blood and thus save the lives of patients infected with coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that in past days it was known about the critical state of health of the actress, which today fortunately has already been overcome. actress Colombian.

For this reason, through social networks, the actress shared a message which indicates that after having carried the disease antibodies can be generated through your blood, for people who are seriously ill with this disease.

Please, if any expert or doctor reads me. Is it true that people who heal from the virus by donating blood give antibodies to others? They told me they do it in Germany, ”he asked on Twitter. She also revealed that she is A negative blood.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of “Passion of Hawks“He was one of the first celebrities to announce that his proof of Covid 19 I had tested positive

The actress presented some symptom Mild in the first place, however, days later his health worsened having to be transferred to an emergency hospital in an ambulance.

It should be remembered that some history of other conditions indicates that the idea of ​​occupying the blood of survivors was used in the influenza pandemic of 1918, when an unknown virus spread worldwide and killed about 50 million people, more than double the number First World War.

So far, the full effectiveness of such a test in saving the lives of people infected by Covid-19.

The actress Danna Garcia He also participated in other melodramas such as “Un gancho al corazón”, “Bella Calamidades” and “Que bonito amor”

.