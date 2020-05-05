Updated on 05/04/2020 at 21:59

“Pasión de gavilanes” premiered in 2003 and was highly successful when broadcast on Telemundo’s signal. The soap opera featured performances by Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss, Michel Brown and the Colombian Danna GarciaRecently, the latter actress narrated her experience in said production and has been surprising her thousands of followers with her testimony.

García referred to his participation in “Pasión de gavilanes” in an interview with Lorena Meritano through an Instagram Live. In this public conversation, the interpreter stressed that she did not find a family in the cast and that at that time she felt very lonely because a relationship had ended.

“It was a very sad time on a personal level because I just broke a relationship, I was going to get married, I returned from Germany to Miami, I entered university. I was in a time when the last thing I was thinking about was being a novel actress or doing something successful, “Danna told the unforgettable Dínora Rosales.

“I was very lonely,” Danna confessed. “I did not find a family in Gavilanes, which I would have missed, I found a handbrake”he added.

In addition, Garcia admitted that her castmates were envious of her for the strength of her character. “They had sold us all like we were 6 protagonists and I think that was part of the problem of me fitting in well because when Mario’s characters start [Cimarro] and mine to be like in history a little more protagonists that did not go down very well. It was not my fault, but you end up carrying the brown, as they say in Spain, ”he revealed.

“Maybe my colleagues did not know that I had no professional interest, that is, I was not looking for or succeed, or be the queen of novels doing that, or stand out because my heart was still in a transition between what I came from living my personal life, which was my priority, so when I enter Gavilanes I think I was very innocent or ignorant of what was happening because my head was elsewhere, “he added.

