Danna García returns positive to fearsome disease | Instagram

Colombian actress Danna García, was one of the first people to have this virus in Mexico and after being treated she was cured but unfortunately tested positive for the disease again.

It was through his official account of Instagram that the actress shared the sad news, all after having counted the difficult process that happened since the day she was diagnosed with the disease.

Danna was infected during your stay at Spain, since he had gone to visit relatives.

It may interest you: Danna García seeks to donate her blood to save lives due to the contingency

The actress remained isolated inside a hotel and she was hospitalized for a few days for feeling ill and unable to breathe.

2 weeks ago the doctors told her that she was no longer infected and that she could be in touch with loved ones.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Everything seemed to be going well after his Recovery until today when sharing that it gave positive again.

First of all thanks for everything. I have to share something … I have Covid-19 again, “he wrote in a story on his Instagram.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Until now more details unknown but surely you will keep us informed through your social networks as you usually do.

In the video that he shared in the morning with the news, it was shown quite positive and with a big smile.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Garcia is away from her family for over a month and her son too, whom she has said she misses too much.

The actress has done this on several occasions and has asked her millions of followers respect the suggested quarantine to counteract the outbreak of the virus.

You can also read: Danna García affirms that her body fights against the coronavirus

I love you very much and I want you to know that although these are difficult times we are together, I am positive COVID-19 and I am fine. Yes, it is very contagious but if we stay at home we save lives, “he said the first time he tested positive.

The news is really sad, since there are already several cases that test positive for the virus, now all that remains is to wait for it to return recuperate but now definitely.

.