Your browser does not support iframes.

Even though Danna Garcia He recently revealed on social networks that he is already in better health after going through some complications from the coronavirus, apparently now he has other situations to face during the quarantine.

The Colombian actress is one of the celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now recovering, although she has had financial problems to stay in isolation for three weeks in Spain, the country where she contracted the virus.

Through social media, Danna noted that although her health is progressing favorably, she still has at least another two more weeks of mandatory quarantine before she can be reunited with loved ones.

However, the 42-year-old artist had to leave the hotel in which she was staying due to the accounts generated by this, so she is now in a place with much fewer amenities.

Through the Stories on his Instagram account, García shared a video where he points out that the place where he is quarantined only has a mattress and a chair, and even showed images of the site.

«I left the place where I was, I had to isolate myself somewhere else because I had to pay very high bills for the hotel where I was staying in that small room, so I got a place that has nothing but a mattress and a chair, but I didn’t it took nothing else to be well, “he said in the clip.

Likewise, he revealed that other difficulties he has to face is going out to buy food, because although he recovers favorably from the Coronavirus, by responsibility he cannot approach anyone.

«I have already passed the stage of greatest contagion, my viral load is supposed to be the minimum, if there is any viral load left, but since it is such a new virus and we still don’t have much information, we all have to spend 45 days on you see what happens, “he said.

It should be remembered that Danna García was infected during her visit to her in-laws’ house in Spain, so she also expressed her concern towards her in-laws, since they also contracted the disease.

«My family, where I stayed in Spain, all sick, all I mean four people. Two of them, who are my in-laws, one in the hospital. We are all praying that it will turn out well, we trust that it will be okay but the prognosis is not good and my mother-in-law also has pneumonia, my father-in-law is a little worse, “he said.

It should be noted that the Colombian actress has been in communication with her fans through social networks. A few days ago he thanked all the signs of affection and announced that he was already in better health, after one of his followers asked him how he was.

Your? How do they carry it? ✨I feel recovered, 🕉🙏🏼 with some sequels that will heal over time. Of this virus it hurts more to see your sick family, than to have it.

With my Spanish family we were infected together, they with pneumonia.

But you always have to be positive twt familia family – Danna Garcia (@DannaGarcia) April 1, 2020

Danna García was one of the first celebrities to reveal that her COVID-19 test had tested positive. And although he initially claimed to be in good health and with mild symptoms, the alarms went off after he shared a video that appeared above an ambulance and hours later, in a hospital bed.

However, little by little he has been recovering and now he only has to fulfill the remaining two weeks of mandatory quarantine before he can be reunited with his family.

DO NOT MISS:

Celebrities Apologized For Insufficient Comments About Coronavirus

Singers who stopped releasing their records due to the Coronavirus

ON VIDEO: Famous pregnant women in full crisis with Coronavirus: