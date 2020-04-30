Danna García once again overcomes the fearsome disease | Instagram

Colombian actress Danna García is recovered once again the virus that entered his body the second time and he did not hesitate to share the good news with his followers on Instagram.

Danna was one of the first celebrities in the country to have tested positive to the test of the virus that is currently affecting the country and the world.

It should be remembered that about two weeks ago, the actress thought that she had already overcome the disease but when a study was carried out returned positive, so he had to be quarantined again.

It may interest you: Danna García denounces her neighbors after being attacked for her illness

Now, good news for your life, because in your last studies, the test came out negativeHowever, you should still wait two more weeks to fully confirm the result.

It was through his official account of Instagram that Garcia shared in his stories the great news that undoubtedly has her happy, because her body no longer has the virus.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

A few days ago the Colombian actress made it known through her twitter account that she was suffering harassment and aggression from their neighborsThey didn’t even let her use the elevator where she lives.

It is in these moments of crisis that people meet. In my own flesh I live being harassed by my neighbors by the virus, ”wrote the actress.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Unfortunately many people go through the same, because fear and lack of information people behave inhumanly with people who are infected.

As the neighbors won’t let me use the elevator, I went down and climbed asphyxiated from so many stairs because of my lung problem… Ufff, without words, ”she wrote.

You can also read: Danna García returns positive to fearsome disease

Now we just have to wait for his second test comes out negative and finally it is cured so that it does not go through that fearsome process again.

.