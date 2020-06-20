Danna García suffers an accident with her baby in her arms after recovering from the virus | Reform

Colombian actress Danna García suffered a big accident by having his baby in her arms, this after having recovered from the virus, was undoubtedly a great scare, because it fell in the street his baby Dante.

It was through a story in his official account of Instagram that the actress narrated that because of aftermath that the virus left him, which he obtained on three occasions, he tripped on the street.

It was a big scare because I was bringing my baby up and since I just got out of that topic, I get dizzy. It was in front of the building where I live, I tripped and fell with the baby in my arms, « said Danna García.

It is clear that for her the most important thing is her little one, because she was also away from him for a long time as a result of the virus, which is why to avoid something happening to her she did not care sacrifice your physique and save her almost two-year-old baby.

In this way, Danna received a strong blow on one of his legs, but fortunately nothing happened to the little boy.

I managed to put up with it, to take care of it, and that’s why I got that big wound on my leg, because as long as my baby didn’t fall, I almost fell on my knees, « he said.

Danna confessed that in addition to the dizziness and other symptoms you have, you still feel weak and you must still wait a while to resume your normal routine.

You are weak, you have no strength, you are not to run a marathon, you are not to go to do weights, because it is like that, ”said the actress.

Now after a while disconnected From social networks, Danna returned after being negative in the last test that was carried out on the Covid-19.

However, in addition to the symptoms that he still feels, some of the problems that the virus left him have been hair loss, fluid retention, a very low pain threshold, weight gain, shortness of breath, dry throughout the body and inflammation.